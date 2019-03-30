Cyclone Idai: Sharp rise in cholera cases

BBC

THE government of Mozambique says the number of confirmed cases of cholera linked to Cyclone Idai has risen sharply to 139, all of them in the devastated port city of Beira.

Thousands more are being treated for diarrhoea, an early symptom of cholera, which has killed at least two people.

The World Health Organization says its first objective is to control the outbreak.

It’s awaiting nearly one million doses of cholera vaccine, which will be administered next week.

But the UN children’s fund, Unicef, says there’s little time to prevent the spread of opportunistic diseases, given prevailing conditions which include contaminated stagnant water.

The cyclone killed more than 450 people, battering not only Mozambique but also neighbouring Malawi and Zimbabwe.