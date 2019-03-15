Cyclone set to hit Mozambique hard tonight, dozens already killed

By News24

A major cyclone is expected to make landfall in Mozambique on Thursday evening, bringing with it high wind speeds and rain.

The storm is expected to deliver a massive punch to the country when it hits, as pre-storm flooding in Mozambique has already killed 66 people.

News24 reported that an additional 45 people had died in Malawi as a result of flooding on Wednesday.

The cyclone, named Tropical Cyclone Idai, is gathering strength over the Indian Ocean and is predicted to hit the country in the city of Beira in Sofala Province.

“It [Idai] is on its way to Beira, it’s going to make landfall tonight,” South African Weather Service forecaster Jan Vermeulen told News24 on Thursday.