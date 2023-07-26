CZI says easing inflation will take time to improve economy

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) says it will take some time for the positive impact of easing inflationary pressures to trickle down to the entire economy.

The remarks come at a time when the consuming public has raised concerns as to why prices of basic commodities are not in tandem with the rate of the ZWL appreciation.

Since last month the value of the ZWL has appreciated by about 40% against the greenback but prices have not gone downwards as they do when increasing in the event of the exchange rate depreciation.

But a CZI inflation tracking report has revealed the expected price reductions require a bit of patience before spreading to all economic spheres.

“It takes time for the impact of policy measures to trickle down the whole economy and also to reverse the impact of the previous protracted exchange rate misalignment.

“The impact of the current measures put in place to curb inflation are expected to be fully reflected in the July inflation figures. Month on month inflation figures for July 2023 will likely come down to single digit if the measures are maintained,” said the report.

The remarks which also coincide with latest Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) data on inflation rates released this week revealed that Month –On- Month inflation rate was -15,3% shedding 89,8% on the June 2023 rate of 74,5%.

Year-on-year inflation rate as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 101,3% down from 175,7% recorded in the previous month.

A section of market watchers has since allayed the high expectations on price reductions, arguing that since prices are sticky downwards, implying that their tendency is more flexible going upwards, the reverse may also affect their swift responses.

The CZI also predicted that if the measures are also sustained, the parallel market exchange rate is expected to show appreciation in July 2023, a development that has since begun to take shape.

“Once stability is achieved, the blended inflation rate would be expected to mask the full impact on the ZWL$ inflation. However, the damage of the June 2023 inflation developments will be felt all the way for the remainder of the year,” the lobby group added.