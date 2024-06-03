DA ‘working hard’ to prevent ANC, EFF and MK Party coalition

Spread This News

By The South African

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it has to prevent a coalition between the African National Congress (ANC), the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

This comes as the the ruling party’s support has declined to 40% in the 2024 National and Provincial Elections from 57% it achieved in 2019.

DA WANTS TO PREVENT ‘DOOMSDAY COALITION’

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Zille said the only way to defend the world-renowned Constitution is for the DA to grow, flourish and eventually become the biggest party in the country.

“Our job is to keep out a doomsday coalition of the ANC, MK Party and EFF. That’s what we have to prevent. We will put South Africa’s interest first,” she said.

Zille said it’s in South Africa’s interest for the DA to grow as that would prevent the country from falling into the hands of people who will destroy it.

When asked about what a doomsday coalition could mean, Zille said for instance Zuma was campaigning against the Constitution and wants to make amendments to the law which are questionable.

As previously reported by The South African, DA leader John Steenhuisen labelled the Red Berets as “political enemy number one” during an address to party delegates in 2023 when he was re-elected as federal leader.

Steenhuisen said the DA stands for exactly the opposite of what the EFF stands for.

“We stand for a non-racial democracy, respect for the rule of law and the constitution, a market-based economy with safety nets for the poor,” Steenhuisen said.

The party leader has repeatedly said that a potential union between the ANC and Malema’s EFF after the 2024 elections could be disastrous for South Africa.

“A vote for the DA in the Western Cape is for more jobs, to keep the lights on, and for a decent education and healthcare system. To keep the doomsday coalition between the ANC, EFF, and mercenary parties out,” Steenhuisen said in April this year.