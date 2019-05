The body of the late Dumiso Dabengwa

By Staff Reporter

THE body of late liberation war icon and Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa finally arrived home via the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo airport in Bulawayo on Monday.

The former Home Affairs Minister died aged 79 Thursday last week in Nairobi, Kenya enroute to Zimbabwe from India where he had been receiving treatment for a month.

He was declared a national hero but the family has chosen it follows his wishes to be buried at a family graveyard in Ntabazinduna.

