Family fatally assaults mental health patient son; 35-year-old beaten to death with logs by own brother and father

By Staff Reporter

A SILOBELA man reportedly ganged up with his son to murder his other male offspring, who was believed to have been a mental health patient.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Francis Ngawagare confirmed the tragedy which occurred recently.

Misani Nyathi (35) died after he was struck with the back of an axe and logs several times all over the body by his father Kefas Nyathi (63) and brother Polite Nyathi (37).

“It is alleged that on the 7th day of September 2022 at about 2000 hours at village Mzathana, Chief Sigodo, Silobela, Misani Nyathi threatened to kill his father Kefas Nyathi over an undisclosed issue,” said the ZRP spokesperson.

“It is further alleged that Misani Nyathi appeared to have developed a mental illness. He became violent and threatened to assault his father. A struggle ensued between the two and Polite Nyathi, who is deceased’s brother, intervened to try and refrain Misani Nyathi.”

The two suspects managed to overpower the now-deceased and tied him onto a tree with his dreadlocks, a rope and chain.

The pair then took turns to assault him all over the body, leaving him to spend the night tied to the tree.

He was discovered by a neighbour a day later in the morning weak and groaning in pain and was untied with the help of the suspects.

“They untied him, helped him take a bath and left him seated in the custody of the suspects. At around 1700 hours Misani Nyathi died whilst seated under the tree,” said Ngawagare.

Police attended the scene and the two suspects were arrested.

The deceased’s body was taken to Silobela District Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

Police appealed to members of the public to respect the sanctity of human life and to resolve disputes amicably.

“We also further urge those who have relatives with mental illnesses to ensure that they are taken to psychiatric hospitals for treatment and also to make use of mental institutions, which deal with mental patients,” said Ngawagare.