Dad Rapes Daughter (10) 

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A MHANGURA man, who was on the run after raping his 10-year-old daughter, has appeared in court following his recent arrest in Norton.

The 35-year-old man of North End farm, Mhangura is the biological father of the girl, is who is a Grade Three pupil at a local school.

The accused appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Lisa Mutendereki facing one count of rape and was remanded to 24 August for routine remand.

The state case, led by Mutsai Chitsiga is that on 2 May this year at around 8 pm the family finished having supper, and the accused instructed his wife (29) to retire for bed as she was not feeling well.

After his wife had left for their bedroom, the accused person proceeded to a bedroom hut shared by his two daughters, aged 10 and six.

He then ordered the elder daughter to wash the cooking stick in the kitchen and she complied. After finishing the task, the girl returned to her bedroom where she found her father still waiting. Accused ordered her to follow him back to the kitchen hut and she complied.

Having managed to isolate his prey, the accused allegedly ordered his daughter to remove her underwear, but she refused. The accused person then forcefully removed the minor’s pants, pushed her to the ground before raping her while she wept.

The girl’s mother, who was in her bedroom nearby, heard her daughter’s cries and rushed to investigate.

She was shocked to find her husband committing the dastardly act.

In a fit of rage, the screaming woman bashed her hubby using a mug.

Accused then pleaded with his wife to accept money so she conceals the crime, but the girl’s mother refused.

He then fled the homestead after taking a poisonous substance threatening to commit suicide.

The girl’s mother reported the matter at Mhangura police station and the child was referred to Makonde Christian Hospital, where a medical report confirmed the abuse.

Accused was on the run since committing the offence, only to be arrested in Norton last week.