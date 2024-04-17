Dairibord retains top milk processor’s market share

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

LISTED milk processor, Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited (DZL) has maintained the top milk processor’s market share on the back of revelations that the group is sitting on lucrative growth potential.

According to data prepared by the IH Securities projects good times ahead of DZL as it continues to be the pace-setter in the milk processing sector.

“Dairibord retained its position as the processor with the highest raw milk intake at 31.4mn litres, which was 10% above the prior year, representing 34% of milk intake by processors. Despite the volatile trading environment and a general downturn in consumer spending, the group’s cumulative sales volume performance was ahead of the comparative period last year, with 11% growth to 108 million litres,” the analysts group said.

During the period liquid milks registered 8% growth, whereas beverages maintained a consistent growth momentum with an 18% growth.

Foods, however, declined by 21% owing to persistent challenges in the procurement of high quality inputs, reduced demand for bulk ice creams due to power outages and heightened competition from cheaper imports in the condiments category.

Despite the company operating under a complex and dynamic economic environment characterised by rapid devaluation of the Zimbabwe dollar, tight liquidity and unpredictable market conditions DZL managed to close the year with a PAT of ZWL$13,57bn, 573% ahead of the prior year.

Delays in lead times extended the working capital cycle, impacting on the Group’s cash flows.

The Group closed the period with ZWL$11.09bn in cash against ZWL$36.21bn in debt. The board decided not to declare a dividend for the financial year in a bid to reinvest in the business.

IH Securities projects that the group’s net income will rise from US$3,71 million in 2024 to a high of US$7,27 million by 2028.