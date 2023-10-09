Dancehall flavour for Castle Braai festival 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

DANCEHALL flavour is set to marinate the annual Castle Lager Braai Festival which will be held at Old Hararians on October 21.

The annual event brings together revellers for a fun-filled day and a marker has been put down every year on the entertainment calendar.

For the sixth edition, organisers have revealed that Zimdancehall kingpin Winky D will return for the umpteenth time.

He will be supported by fellow Zimdancehall chanters Chillspot Records, Dhadza D and Enzo Ishall.

Tamy Moyo will bring another dimension to an entertainment filled galore.

Wheel spinners Etherton B, DJ Naida, Cesh and DJ Rush will complement the stellar line-up.

However, it is the return of Winky D that has apparently excited music fans in a show that will be his first in Harare since May this year.

Organisers, Delta Beverages, in a statement promised a mouth-watering event.

“Castle Lager is thrilled to host the highly anticipated 6th edition of the Biggest Braai Festival in Zimbabwe, the Castle Lager Braai Day! The event is set to happen on the 21st of October 2023 at Old Hararians Sports Club.

“The Braai event aims to bring together the local community and visitors to celebrate the vibrant braai culture of our motherland along with the finest beer of Africa.

“Attendees can expect to enjoy mouth-watering braai, a variety of engaging activities, and games as well as some of the best in local entertainment. Our valued consumers will as always be able to enjoy the best of our beverages at very affordable prices,” said Delta Beverages.