Darikwa Eager To Make Instant Impact At Wigan Athletic

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS defender Tendayi Darikwa is determined to make up for lost time by making an instant impact after joining English League One side Wigan Athletic until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Darikwa (29) joins Latics after a challenging spell in his career following injury; with his last competitive match for Championship side Nottingham Forest coming 18 months ago.

Although he has not featured at club level this term, Darikwa played for the Warriors during November’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures against Algeria.

With over 200 English Championship matches to his credit, the right-back reveals he is ready to make an impression at the League One outfit.

“I’m delighted, it’s happened quite quickly,” Darikwa told Latics TV soon after completing his move.

“I’m a Wigan Athletic player and I’m delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve not played too much football in the last 18 months after a bad injury. But I’m fit again and I can’t wait to get on the pitch and start playing competitive games again.

“I hope to help the team as quickly as possible. I’ve looked at the league table, of course we are in a tough position at the moment in the league.

“I think we have enough quality to get out of it. I want to come in and help the lads and hopefully move up the league.

“I’m fit and have been training with the first team at Forest since I came back from my injury and I haven’t missed a session. I’ve played a few international games as well [for Zimbabwe] and I came through them very well.

“It’s important now to play some competitive games at first-team level, help the lads and hopefully get some wins as quickly as possible.”

Having accrued 19 points from 20 league outings so far, Wigan Athletic occupy the 23rd position in the log and are in danger of getting demoted to League Two.

Darikwa who has been handed the number 2 shirt and becomes the fourth African in Leam Richardson’s squad after Nigeria’s duo of Viv Solomon-Otabor and Emeka Obi plus DR Congo’s Divin Baningime.

He could make his debut when Wigan face Rochdale Saturday.