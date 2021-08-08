Darikwa ‘Honoured’ To Receive Wigan Captaincy

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star Tendayi Darikwa has spoken of his delight after being named the new captain of English League One side Wigan Athletic ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 29-year-old Zimbabwe international defender was on Friday evening confirmed as the new skipper at the former Premier League side, taking over the armband from goalkeeper Jamie Jones who will remain part of the team’s leadership group.

Reacting to the news on his Instagram account, Darikwa described the responsibility entrusted to him as a massive honour.

“(I’m) honoured to be named captain of such a great club. Myself, the players and all the staff will do everything we can to achieve our goals this season. Can’t wait to have you all back with us,” he said.

Wigan said the decision to entrust Darikwa with the captaincy duties was in recognition of the impact he made since joining the club from Championship side Nottingham Forest in January.

“We can confirm that Tendayi Darikwa is the Wigan Athletic captain for the 2021/22 season, with Max Power and Jamie Jones forming the Club’s leadership team as vice-captain and Club Captain,” the club said in a statement on its official website wiganathletic.com .

“Darikwa arrived at the Club in January, and instantly became a mainstay in the Latics starting side with his impressive displays down the right, helping to secure safety in Sky Bet League One. With over 200 appearances in English football, and has worked with manager Leam Richardson before, at Chesterfield, the new Latics skipper will look to lead the Club into a successful new era,” the club added.

Speaking about the Captaincy change for the new season, Wigan manager Leam Richardson said Darikwa was deserving of his new role.

“This year, we will have Tendayi Darikwa as Captain, and Max Power as vice-captain. I have got that relationship with them from the past, and I feel they have the qualities to take it on. They can be that go-to between the management group and the playing squad, and they can solve any issues or problems.

“They are very experienced lads, and they have got compassion from most of the lads.”