Darikwa Leads Wigan Athletic To English League One Title

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Tendayi Darikwa is back in the English Championship after leading Wigan Athletic to the League One title with a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Wigan Athletic needed just a point to be confirmed as the champions of the third tier English league but put on a dominant performance to secure promotion in style.

Will Keane scored twice after Josh Vela scored an own goal for Shrewsbury in the first half.

Wigan’s return to the second tier of English football comes two years after they dropped out of the Championship following a points penalty for going into administration.

Rotherham’s win over Gillingham secured them second position and automatic promotion to the Championship while MK Dons had to settle for third spot and a play-off place despite a 5-0 thrashing of Plymouth Argyle, who missed out on the top six.

Wigan Athletic’s promotion caps off a memorable season for Darikwa after successfully guiding the team to promotion in his first season as the club captain.

The former Burnley and Nottingham Forest fullback played a pivotal role in his team’s quest to win the promotion this term, missing just three games in the league this season.

The triumph, meanwhile, sees him returning to the English Championship having been released by Nottingham Forest over a year ago.