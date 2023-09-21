Darikwa settling well in Cyprus; scores first goal for Apollon Limassol

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

England-born Zimbabwe international Tendayi Darikwa is settling well at Cypriot First Division side Apollon Limassol.

Barely a few weeks after joining the club, Darikwa scored his first goal of the season in just his fourth appearance over the weekend.

After being handed a starting berth in their away encounter to APOEL at the GSP Stadium on Sunday, the experienced defender repaid the trust instilled in him by his coach Vladan Milojević when he levelled matters on the stroke of halftime.

The goal which ensured Apollon Limassol get a point on the road, should be a major confidence booster for Darikwa as he strives to make an impact on the field for his new club.

Apollon Limassol has recorded one win and three draws in their first four matches this season.

Darikwa, who signed a two-year contract with Apollonas before the start of the season is expected to play a key role for the Zimbabwe senior national football when they make their return to international football later this year.

There were unconfirmed reports last year that Darikwa had retired from international football but the player broke his silence on social media and dismissed the media reports as fake news.

Darikwa was born in Nottingham and came through the ranks at Chesterfield.

In 2015, the full-back joined Burnley and went on to spend two seasons with the Clarets, making 29 appearances.

In 2017, Darikwa moved to Forest and went on to make 63 appearances during a four-year spell on Trentside.

The defender joined Wigan in 2021, and now plays his trade in Cyprus for Apollon Limassol.