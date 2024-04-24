Daring robbers target pilgrims at Mutemwa Prayer Mountain

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

ROBBERS over the weekend pounced on unsuspecting pilgrims praying at Mutemwa Prayer Mountain in Mutoko.

In a statement, the Priest in Charge at the Centre, Father Salicio Mukuwe said several women’s belongings were stolen in two separate incidents.

“We regret to announce two robbery incidents which occurred on April 21, 2024, in the early hours of Sunday at Mutemwa Leprosy Catholic and Care Centre Mountain,” Father Mukuwe said.

Both cases were reported at the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mutoko.

According to Fr. Mukuwe, the first incident involved five ladies who had all their bags stolen while they were praying.

“Unfortunately the bags had been left unattended and the ladies did not report the theft to anyone.

“They only made a report upon hearing the second incident from the second group of women,” he added.

In the second incident, Fr. Mukuwe reported that six women were robbed at station 2 as they climbed up the mountain.

The suspect was said to have enquired whether they had seen the centre’s guards and upon responding, they were forced to lie down and surrender their belongings (cell phones).

The thieves are still at large as police are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the centre has since put measures to protect everyone at the institution.

“Please note that a guard will be patrolling every Friday and Saturday from 6 pm to 6 am with immediate effect.

“We regret this incident which happened at our place,” Fr Mukuwe said.

Thousands of pilgrims visit the prayer mountain every year.