Date set for Bulawayo cops’ trial for savaging sisters

By Bulawayo Correspondent

TRIAL on six Bulawayo police officers accused of assaulting two city women for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown rules will finally commence on July 13 after numerous false starts.

The case has failed to kick off at the Western Commonage magistrates’ courts after the women’s lawyers had cited some anomalies in the way police were handling investigations.

The six officers Wednesday made their initial appearance before Magistrate Tancy Dube at Western Commonage.

The police officers’ lawyer, Nkosiyabo Sibanda from Tanaka Law Chambers requested for postponement of the case citing other engagements at the High Court.

The six are Simbarashe Bvekwa (26), Tichaona Zariro (34), Patson Gumoreyi (30), Elizabeth Denhere (41), Zibusiso Masuku (27) and Christable Munyondo (28).

They jointly face two counts of assault.

In the incident, the police officers allegedly detained the women overnight at Cowdray Park police base after refusing to let them pay fines.

The two siblings were arrested on April 16 at a supermarket in the suburb where they had gone to buy food for their children.

The state, represented by Kenneth Shava, told the court that the accused allegedly detained sisters, Ntombizodwa and Nokuthula Mpofu overnight at Cowdray Park police base after refusing to let them pay fines.

“The two women told the police officers that they were coming from buying meat from the butchery. They grabbed them by the hands and hit them with a baton stick several times on their buttocks,” Shava told court.