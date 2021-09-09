Dating Girl (14) Lands Chinhoyi Man (25) In Soup

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 25-YEAR-OLD Chinhoyi man will forever rue the day he proposed love to an underage girl from his neighbourhood, which led to a sexual relationship.

Masimba Alfred Tachiona of Rusununguko suburb in Chinhoyi appeared for initial remand Wednesday before magistrate Melody Rwizi facing charges under Section 70 (i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23, which pertain to “having sexual intercourse with a young person.”

He was granted bail while a trial date is yet to be set.

The state case led by Odrah Chitoro is that sometime in July this year, Tachiona visited the 14-year-old complainant’s residence, which is a few houses away.

He found her alone as her mother had left for Mhangura, before proposing love to the minor.

The court heard the girl accepted the proposal, a development which saw the accused person visiting the girl on numerous occasions as the two were now lovers.

On the day in question in the evening, Tachiona visited as usual and led the girl into an unfinished room at the property where he started fondling her breasts.

The accused person then had sex with the girl

.Upon the girl’s mother return from Mhangura, she got suspicious and quizzed her daughter who confessed to bedding the dread-locked neighbour.

The matter was reported to the police before the complainant was taken to the hospital for medical examination.

Accused was later arrested for ‘statutory rape.’