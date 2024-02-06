Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s tennis team was relegated to Davis Cup Group III over the weekend following a 4-1 defeat against Hong Kong in the Group II playoffs played at Victoria Stadium this past weekend.

A win for Zimbabwe would have seen them qualify for Group II competitions in the Cup.

Zimbabwe’s team was made up of four players: the Lock brothers, Benjamin and Courtney, Benedict Badza and Tatenda Mutetwa.

Zimbabwe’s number one player Benjamin Lock was defeated 2-1 by Hong Kit Wong who is 3-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Benedict Badza was the only winner for Zimbabwe as he beat opponent Kwok Dasson Chan 6-7, 6-4, 10-6 in the reverse singles to give the team its only victory.

This was followed by a 2-0 defeat which was handed to his brother by Chaklam Coleman Wong 6-2, 6-0.

Takanyi Garanganga who led Zimbabwe as the non-playing captain said the team will bounce back from this defeat.

Zimbabwe lost 2-0 in the doubles in another poor performance at the competition.

“The big picture was to strive and push until we qualify for group I but it failed, still the team will bounce back, and we will try to do the job better going forward.

“I just want to thank Zimbabweans for rallying behind us those that came to watch us and those back home,” said Garanganga from Hong Kong where the team was competing.

The captain, however, expressed disappointment with the team’s performance, saying that they could have done better.

He said, “We didn’t get the result we expected, the team did not perform the way we expected but it’s one of those things that happens in sport.

“Moving forward our preparations need to be a bit better I think because our results were showing.”

Zimbabwe’s best at the Davis Cup was in 1998 when it reached the quarter-finals of the elite stage.