Daylight robbery! City Parking says parking discs no longer transferable

By Staff Reporter

CITY Parking, Harare’s traffic management agency, has announced that paid parking discs will no longer be transferable between bays.

The announcement is part of City Parking’s latest communication announcing the installation of Parking Bay Sensors that will detect when and which cars park.

“Please note that valid tickets are no longer transferable from one bay to the other.

“Parking is specific to the parking bay and the parking time is not transferable,” said City Parking.

Parking costs a dollar per hour in Harare, meaning even if a motorist pays and parks for five minutes, they will have to pay another dollar if they move their vehicle to the next bay or any other.

City Parking, much like Tendy Three Investments (TTI) of Bulawayo has in the past faced resistance from motorists who feel some of its policies are not fair.

Parking fee hikes and parking attendants’ attitudes and behaviour have been some of the matters raised in both Bulawayo and Harare; Zimbabwe’s two main cities.