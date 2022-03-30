DBN Gogo set to perform at Coachella

Spread This News

By IOL

Local amapiano superstar DBN Gogo is making her debut at one of the biggest festivals in the world, Coachella.

On Tuesday, the official Heineken US Twitter page announced the line-up including the “Khuza Gogo” star and Major League DJz for the Heineken House stage at the festival, saying: “Here’s to Live Music Being Live Again!”

“Check out the #HeinekenHouse Coachella line-up below. Who are you most excited to see?”

Reacting to the news being made public, DBN Gogo wrote, “Coachella let’s go” and “pushin piano @coachella”.

Fans were elated with the news that the “Possible” hitmaker will join Black Coffee at one of the most famous festivals in the world.

Last month, the amapiano DJ-producer announced that she had teamed up with UMG Africa to launch her record label, Zikode Records. DBN Gogo told IOL Entertainment that the name for her record label was taken from her clan names.

Deciding on it was no easy task for the DJ but she eventually picked Zikode. The names, “Radebe, Bhungane, Mtimkhulu, Zikode, Mashwabadada inkomo nempondpo zayo”, are tattooed on her arm, a clear nod to how much her ancestral roots mean to her. There are several plans for the record label, especially when it comes to working with upcoming talent. Which is something that DBN Gogo is really big on, lowering the ladder for those trying to make it.