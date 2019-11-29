De Jongh targets eight in ten final wins

By Mbekezeli Ncube

HIGHLANDERS technical manager, Hendriek Pieter De Jongh wants to continue his impressive run by capturing the Chibuku Super Cup this weekend in which his charges square up against Ngezi Platinum at Barbourfeilds stadium on Saturday.

With the two sides having drawn their two league matches this season, fans are guaranteed of a winner even if it means going to the lottery of a penalty shootout.

De Jongh told journalists at the Highlanders weekly media briefing Thursday that a win in the final would mean a lot to the struggling giants.

“Of course when one gets through to the final they will be vying for a win because that win means a lot to everyone.

“The coach, the players, the fans and the club itself. It won’t be my first time being in a cup final. I have been through that experience nine times and I have won it seven times, in Kenya and the CECAFA Cup,” De Jongh said.

This year;s Chibuku Super Cup champions will pocket $225 000 in prize money while the losing finalists will get $150 000.

The Bosso mentor however admitted its anyone’s game.

“Anything can happen in soccer especially in a final because after 90 minutes there has to be a winner and a loser. I believe this final is going to be more special in our local league because it’s a battle between two great teams and there will be more attention from the media,” he added.

Highlanders’ road to the final saw the Bulawayo giants slay bitter rivals Dynamos 1-0 in the first round before edging league champions FC Platinum 3-0 in the round of eight.

The Bulawayo based giants then accounted for ZPC Kariba by a single goal in the semi finals.

Ngezi Platinum also booked a well deserved ticket to the final after overpowering Mushowani Stars 2-0 in the first round, army side Black Rhinos on penalties at the quarter final stage before kicking out holders Harare City 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time at the semi-final stage.

The winner of this prestigious competition will also represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup.