Deadly Cyclone Idai declared national disaster

By Robert Tapfumaneyi

GOVERNMENT has declared as national disaster, the devastating Cyclone Idai which has left over 30 Zimbabweans dead since Friday while causing massive destruction and homelessness in the country’s eastern Manicaland province.

This was announced Saturday evening by acting President Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga said, with immediate effect, national and sub-national Civil Protection structures were being instructed to support the affected communities giving urgency to search, rescue and evacuation for the marooned cut off communities.

“…Conduct rapid needs assessments and render relief accordingly, continue monitoring and surveillance of the situation and devise a comprehensive management strategy to address the entirely of this disaster,” he said.

“Manicaland province has so far suffered the worst brunt of the cyclone which has resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of property and severe damage to roads, and bridges and communication infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, the MDC has condemned President Emmerson Mnangagwa for embarking on a trip to the United Arab Emirates leaving the country facing the natural disaster.

“For someone to enjoy luxury trips on tax payer’s funds shows no respect or care for the citizen, what kind of person deserts those he purports to lead?” party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said Saturday.

“What kind of person leaves behind dying children, sinking homes, washed away bridges and goes on a dish sampling mission in the Middle East.”