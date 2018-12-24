DEADLY Rusape accident: Bus did not have insurance cover

By Staff Reporter

MUTARE: Some of the victims of the deadly Rusape bus accident risk failing to get compensation because one of the buses involved did not have valid passenger insurance cover, it has emerged.

49 people died on the spot after a Bolt Cutter bus collided with Smart Express coach just outside Rusape last month.

The accident was declared a national disaster, in a development that saw the government providing assistance to the victims.

However, according to the Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ), the Bolt Cutter coach did not have valid passenger insurance.

“Insurance compensation will be paid out to Smart Express victims as soon as required documentation is submitted by the bus operator,” ICZ said a statement.

But there was no obligation or legal liability with respect to Bolt Cutter bus passengers.

The council would however provide some assistance on moral grounds.

“Public service vehicle operators should ensure that all their vehicles are complaint with the Road Traffic Act Chapter 13:11 and Road Motor Transportation Act Chapter 13:15 that require possession of valid insurance cover including Public Passenger Insurance which will be used to compensate victims in the event of an accident,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, ICZ said it would also compensate victims of another bus accident which occurred on November 15 in West Nicholson.

Close to 42 people perished while 27 other sustained various injuries when a Brooklyn Express bus burst into flames about 10 km out of West Nicholson Thursday night.

The bus was travelling from Zvishavane on its way to Musina South Africa.