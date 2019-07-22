Death toll rises after Mogadishu attack

BBC

Latest reports from Somalia indicate that at least 17 people have been killed and were 30 injured during a bomb blast and gun attack in the capital, Mogadishu.

The Islamist militant group al-Shabab says it carried out the attack.

A car bomb was followed by gunfire at a security checkpoint close to the city’s airport.

The jihadist group was driven out of Mogadishu by government forces and international peacekeepers in 2011.

But it still carries out frequent deadly attacks in the capital and earlier this month killed 26 people during a siege at a hotel in the southern port city of Kismayo.