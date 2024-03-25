Death toll rises to 115 from Moscow terrorist attack

Spread This News

By Xinhua

THE death toll has risen to 115 people in Friday’s terrorist attack after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow, the Investigative Committee of Russia said Saturday.

Emergency services were clearing the rubble at the terrorist attack site — the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast — as more bodies were found, the committee said.

Following a preliminary inspection, the committee said the terrorists used automatic weapons, along with ammunition that they had left behind in the concert hall.

The committee added that ballistic, genetic and fingerprint examinations are being carried out.

It has also been established that the terrorists used flammable liquid to start a fire on the premises, it said.

Four suspects were detained in the Bryansk region near the border with Ukraine, the committee noted.