Decade in jail for Gutu rapist

Cases of rape are on the increase across the country

Cases of rape are on the increase across the country

By Tonderai Saharo

A 60-year-old Gutu man was on Thursday sentenced to 13 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter.

Alex Mufandaedza of Ngandashanga Village under Chief Gutu, was convicted after a full trial when he appeared before Masvingo Regional Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga .

However, three years of his sentence was conditionally suspended after he pleaded for leniency saying he was a first offender and a father of 7 children with 11 grand children who still needed moré time to be with him adding he is a breadwinner for his family.

Prosecutor Liberty Hove proved beyond reasonable doubt that on 22 April this year, at 8am Mufandaedza raped the minor (name withheld) after she had visited his homestead to deliver some vegetables.

It was the State’s case that on the day of the attack, Mufandaedza was alone sweeping his kitchen hut. He asked the minor to enter into the kitchen hut and the minor complied.

Court was told that the convict then closed the door from inside and held the minor’s hand, laid her on her back on a mat, and had sexual intercourse once without the minor’s consent.

After the attack, Mufandaedza gave the minor a 500 ml non alcoholic drink as a way to buy her silence.

However, the minor rushed home and reported the matter to her father who in turn escorted her to Gutu poloice where a report was filed.

The minor was taken to Gutu Rural Hospital for medical examination. A medical report was produced in court as evidence.