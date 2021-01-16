Declare Gwaradzimba National Heroine – Zanu PF Manicaland Province

By Staff Reporter
MUTARE: The Zanu PF Manicaland province has written to the party’s Politburo requesting that late provincial minister Ellen Gwaradzimba be accorded national heroine status.
The minister succumbed to Covid-19 at a Harare health facility Friday morning where she was admitted.
She was airlifted to Harare last week after her health had deteriorated.
Zanu PF Central Committee member and former Chikanga-Dangamvura legislator, Esau Mupfumi told NewZimbabwe.com, the province had written to the Politburo – the party’s highest decision making body in between congresses – to accord Gwaradzimba national heroine status.
The status will allow her to be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.
“We have lost a cadre and gallant fighter in our resident minister Dr. Ellen Gwaradzimba. As Manicaland province, we have since written to the Politburo requesting it to confer Gwaradzimba with a national hero status,” said Mupfumi.
“Let’s work together and give a befitting send off to our minister.”
He urged party members to bury their differences which emanated from the just ended district coordinating committee (DCC) elections and unite to mourn Gwaradzimba.