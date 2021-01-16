Declare Gwaradzimba National Heroine – Zanu PF Manicaland Province

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MUTARE: The Zanu PF Manicaland province has written to the party’s Politburo requesting that late provincial minister Ellen Gwaradzimba be accorded national heroine status.

The minister succumbed to Covid-19 at a Harare health facility Friday morning where she was admitted.

She was airlifted to Harare last week after her health had deteriorated.

Zanu PF Central Committee member and former Chikanga-Dangamvura legislator, Esau Mupfumi told NewZimbabwe.com, the province had written to the Politburo – the party’s highest decision making body in between congresses – to accord Gwaradzimba national heroine status.

The status will allow her to be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

“We have lost a cadre and gallant fighter in our resident minister Dr. Ellen Gwaradzimba. As Manicaland province, we have since written to the Politburo requesting it to confer Gwaradzimba with a national hero status,” said Mupfumi.

“Let’s work together and give a befitting send off to our minister.”

He urged party members to bury their differences which emanated from the just ended district coordinating committee (DCC) elections and unite to mourn Gwaradzimba.