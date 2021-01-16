New Zimbabwe.com

Declare Gwaradzimba National Heroine – Zanu PF Manicaland Province
The late Ellen Gwaradzimba

Declare Gwaradzimba National Heroine – Zanu PF Manicaland Province

16th January 2021
Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MUTARE: The Zanu PF Manicaland province has written to the party’s Politburo requesting that late provincial minister Ellen Gwaradzimba be accorded national heroine status.

The minister succumbed to Covid-19 at a Harare health facility Friday morning where she was admitted.

She was airlifted to Harare last week after her health had deteriorated.

Zanu PF Central Committee member and former Chikanga-Dangamvura legislator, Esau Mupfumi told NewZimbabwe.com, the province had written to the Politburo – the party’s highest decision making body in between congresses – to accord Gwaradzimba national heroine status.

The status will allow her to be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

“We have lost a cadre and gallant fighter in our resident minister Dr. Ellen Gwaradzimba. As Manicaland province, we have since written to the Politburo requesting it to confer Gwaradzimba with a national hero status,” said Mupfumi.

“Let’s work together and give a befitting send off to our minister.”

He urged party members to bury their differences which emanated from the just ended district coordinating committee (DCC) elections and unite to mourn Gwaradzimba.

New Zimbabwe.com