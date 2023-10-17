Decomposed corpse discovered on Gweru farm 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A corpse in an advanced state of decomposition was recently discovered at a farm located in Gweru, this publication has gathered.

An employee at Berwick Farm in Gweru made the bizarre discovery before informing his employer who alerted the police.

“Police in Gweru are appealing for information that might help in the investigation and of a case of discovery of human remains. The remains were discovered at Berwick Farm Gweru on 09 October 2023 around 1200 hours. An employee at the farm discovered them and informed his employer who in turn reported them to the police,” Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko said.

He added that the body had already decomposed and “only bones were remaining which were covered in clothes: a black trousers, a black jacket, blue shirt, brown belt and a pair of black shoes.”

Meanwhile, the remains have since been taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.

Police are appealing for information to establish the circumstances leading to the man’s demise.