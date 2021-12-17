Def Jam Africa Signs Rapper ASAPH

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

BULAWAYO hip hop star, ASAPH has become the first Zimbabwean based artist to be signed by the prestigious Def Jam Recordings Africa.

The stable is home to some of Africa’s music powerhouses including Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Larry Gaga, Tellaman, Boity and Zimbabwean born rapper Nadia Nakai.

Def Jam announced the news on its social media pages: “We officially welcome Zimbabwe’s finest AsaphAfrika to the Def Jam Recordings Africa family. We are extremely excited to create even more legendary music with you.”

An ecstatic ASAPH replied: “Thank you very much really excited to be part of the family!! Time for Zim to show the world wassup”.

Def Jam Africa, a division of Def Jam Recordings and Universal Music Group launched in May 2020 to recruit talent across the continent.

The iconic label has signed the best artist in hip hop, trap and Afrobeats with the aim to help them reach a global audience.

Def Jam Africa has offices in Johannesburg, South Africa and Lagos, Nigeria.