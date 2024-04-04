Defamation law in Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Mlondolozi Ndlovu

The law of defamation seeks to balance the right of an individual to be afforded protection against harm to his/her reputation and the right to free speech, freedom of expression and to proper access to information.

Section 61 of the Constitution provides for the fundamental rights of freedom of expression and media. Freedom of expression includes the right to communicate information to others and to receive information.

Freedom of expression means that an individual gets to express their views, and opinions in any mode or font they want. It is a principle that supports the freedom of an individual or community to articulate their opinions and ideas without fear of retaliation, censorship and legal sanction. It is therefore a limited right.

Section 61 (5) (c) states that freedom of expression and media exclude malicious injury to a person’s reputation or dignity. This means that if one expresses themselves in a manner that injures one’s reputation or dignity, their freedom of expression and media will not be protected.

A defamatory statement is one which is published orally or in writing which injures the person to whom it refers :

i. By lowering him/her in the estimation of reasonable ordinary persons generally.

ii. By diminishing his/her esteem/standing in the eyes of ordinary members of the general public

iii. By causing the person to be shunned or avoided or exposing him/her to hated ridicule or contempt

iv. By casting aspersions on his character, trade, business, profession or office

To determine whether a statement is defamatory, one examines how ordinary, reasonable people would respond to the statement.

The institution will consider whether or not in the eyes of ordinary citizens the animated picture is defamatory. How will a reasonable and ordinary person of average intelligence interpret the picture?

In respect to written material, the test does not take into account how a reader with a morbidly suspicious mind or how an abnormally sensitive or supercritical reader would respond to the contents. The test is the response of an ordinary, reasonable person.

In Masuku v Goko & Anor 2006 (2) ZLR 341 (H) the court stated that, in determining whether or not a person has been defamed, the court should adopt a three-stage approach:

i. consider whether the words complained of are capable of bearing the meaning attributed to them, that is, whether the allegedly defamatory meaning is within the ordinary meaning of the words;

ii. assess whether that is the meaning according to which the words would probably be reasonably understood; and

iii. decide whether the meaning identified is defamatory.

In the case of ROY NYABVURE v ZIMBABWE NEWSPAPERS (1980) LTD HH 398-18, it was held that In a defamation claim the plaintiff has to make out a prima facie case on the following,

i. that the defendant made a false and defamatory statement concerning the plaintiff;

ii. that there was an unprivileged publication to a third party and

iii. proof of the damages suffered.

Therefore in order to sue, one will have to prove that the statement/ animated picture is false and defamatory (ruined reputation by lowering the institution in the estimation of reasonable, ordinary persons generally or degrades the standing of the institution in the ordinary members of the general public, that the defamatory statement was communicated to a third party and that the institute suffered harm.

Mlondolozi Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean media practitioner and media trainer. He is an aspiring lawyer at the University of Zimbabwe and can be contacted on 0778351296.