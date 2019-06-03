Defence worries for Chidzambwa despite COSAFA progress

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach, Sunday Chidzambwa has expressed delight at his team’s performance during their 2-0 victory over Comoros in to advance to the semifinals of the COSAFA Cup but admitted they still needed to work on their organisation in defence ahead of tougher hurdles ahead.

SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike and Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat both scored in the first stanza to guide the Warriors to a comfortable victory which earned them a date against Lesotho in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Chidzambwa who is aiming to guide the Warriors to a third successive COSAFA Cup crown ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt was full of praises for his charges after the match but believes there is still more work to be done especially on their defending.

“As a nation we are quite pleased with the performance of the players because what we needed to do in this game was to get to the next round,” Chidzambwa told reporters after the match.

“Since it was our first game we really needed to work hard to get to the next round, which we did. Our opponents had played two games before we came and they were in the gear so we did well by getting to the next round.”

He added: “We didn’t concede a goal, the opponent did not give us any torrid time but we need to amend our mistakes especially at the back. We were not very tight, but above all I think it was good for us to get to the semi-finals and I’m quite pleased with that.”

Chidzambwa said he was going to give all his players a run in the COSAFA Cup before they leave for Nigeria for an Afcon warm up match on Saturday June 8.

“We still have four more players coming, the likes of Marvellous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Kuda Mahachi they are going to join us tomorrow (Sunday) so we are going to field another strong team before we go to Nigeria,” the former Dynamos defence stalwart said.

The Warriors, who have six Cosafa triumphs (2000, 2003, 2005, 2009, 2017 and 2018) have selected a strong team to compete in this year’s edition.

They are using this tournament as preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations that will take place later next month in Egypt.