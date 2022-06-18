Defiant CCC goes ahead with Chegutu rally after police block venue

Spread This News

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa

THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party continued with its Chegutu rally Saturday despite police blocking access to the venue.

Organising secretary Amos Chibaya addressed the thousands of supporters who attended the rally which was aimed at thanking them for the party’s victory in the May by-elections.

Police barred supporters from Pfupajena stadium saying construction work was underway at thee arena despite the local authority having accepted payment for use of the facility from the opposition party.

Chibaya blamed the ruling Zanu PF party for the incident.

“As you know, wherever we want to do a programme as CCC, (the ruling) Zanu PF (party) is always ready to employ shenanigans to disrupt us,” he said.

“The police are being used by Zanu PF, if they are left to do their job, I don’t think they will disturb us.”

IMAGES FROM THE RALLY: