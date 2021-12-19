LISTEN: Defiant Chief Murinye Hits Back At Chiwenga

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

A DEFIANT Masvingo traditional leader, Chief Murinye has hit back at the Zanu PF presidium for threatening to strip him of his position for exposing corruption with the party, saying he was prepared to die for the truth.

In leaked audio recordings in apparent response to a verbal lashing by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in Harare Friday, the traditional leader repeated his warning President Emmerson Mnangagwa would lose the 2023 elections if endemic graft and malfeasance within the rank and file of the party and government was not nipped.

Chief Murinye, born Ephias Munodawafa, chronicled how a 30-tonne haulage truck laden with free Command Agriculture Scheme fertiliser from a “shefu’s farm” was transported from Masvingo, back to Harare for resell on the black market.

“Shefu” is colloquial for a senior Zanu PF or government official.

However, despite Chief Murinye alerting the police of the truck, he said, no action was taken against the unnamed senior Zanu PF and government official.

Chief Murinye charged: “Nothing ever happened regards that matter, not even a word about the truck. And you are saying hear no evil, see no evil, and know no evil? Kill me if you want, l died a long time ago,” the chief is heard ranting.

“Guys, take heed of the advice l am giving you. I am a chief who is Zanu PF to the core. I grew up in the party and if you don’t see us not chanting slogans and don’t assume we have abandoned the party…but when ED (Mnangagwa) has the opportunity to ask me, l will expose all of your shenanigans, particularly Zanu PF politicians from Masvingo.”

The traditional leader claimed he was loyal to Mnangagwa and Zanu PF as he once removed his chieftainship robes and once assumed the role of “Zanu PF commissar” to help the party win previous elections.

However, he was saddened by the systematic plunder of the country’s resources, including diamonds, which corrupt top Zanu PF and government officials want to keep under wraps.

“If you go to South Africa, they go nine kilometres down to dig for diamonds, while workers piggyback ice blocks because it would be hot. But, we were blessed with diamonds that we dug on the surfaces using hoes. Now show us or tell us where you stashed those diamonds?

“If l ask, you start labelling me an opposition MDC member or that l have rebelled. Who do you want to ask you? No, you never hear me talk with such a cheeky tongue, but if you see a python wriggling in the sand, and inching closer to humans ask yourself what it means,” the chief warned.

Chief Murinye made headlines last weekend after warning Mnangagwa of a possible military-assisted coup if he failed to deal with worsening corruption.

However, in response to Chief Murinye’s rants, an agitated Vice President Constantino Chiwenga gave a chilling warning at a traditional leaders meeting in Harare presided over by Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga said Chief Murinye had acted like a person high on an illicit substance known as “Mutoriro.”

“That is only done by those who drink Mutoriro, in this country, it is never done. We have one Munhumutapa (Mnangagwa). We have one leader and it is that leader we give our respect, it is that leader we show the entire nation what respect is all about,” Chiwenga told the traditional leaders gathered.

He added: “What has been done by Chief Murinye is going to be investigated by the Minister of Local Government (July Moyo), the President of the Chiefs Council (Fortune Charumbira), his deputy, and his committee and found guilty then appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

“Such foolishness is not done, I hope you understand me. Chiefs are appointed and they are removed too. I further thank my great Munhumutapa, and no-one touches him as long as I live.”

During his address at a funeral wake last week, Chief Murinye had urged Mnangagwa to act against high-level corruption in government and Zanu PF or the military would be forced to intervene.