Defiant Khupe Recalls 8 More MDC Alliance Senators

By Anna Chibamu

MDC-T interim leader Thokozani Khupe Wednesday recalled eight more senators from Parliament, bringing to 21, the number of MDC Alliance MPs expelled at the behest of the trigger happy politician.

Senate President Mabel Chinomona made the announcement during Wednesday’s sitting.

The recalled senators are; Keresencia Chabuka (Manicaland province), Spiwe Ncube (Bulawayo), Phyllis Ndlovu (Matabeleland North), Meliwe Phuti (Matabeleland South), Gideon Shoko (Bulawayo), Bhebhe Sinamupande (Matabeleland North), Tapfumaneyi Vunganayi (Mashonaland East) and, Hellen Zivira (Bulawayo).

“The members of the Senate no longer represent the interest of the MDC-T party with effect from June 30 June 2020,” Chinomona said.

“Section 129 sub-section 1 (a) of the Constitution provides that the seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant once the member seizes to be a Member of Parliament.”

This is the third round of recall of MDC Alliance MPs by Khupe and her allies amid attempts by the group to win the loyalty of sitting legislators who were voted into parliament through Nelson Chamisa’s party.

Last March, Chamisa was dethroned by the Supreme Court as president of the MDC-T. The same court also appointed Khupe as interim president with functions to organise an extraordinary congress to replace late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai died in February 2018 and Chamisa, with the backing of the party’s National Council, became acting president.