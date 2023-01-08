Delimitation report analysis; opposition CCC demands census report

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) has demanded that a census report be availed to Parliament before its ad-hoc committee analyses the delimitation report for consideration.

Zimbabwe held its population and housing census in April last year, but the preliminary report is yet to be availed to Parliament, according to opposition MPs.

The preliminary delimitation report was tabled in Parliament on Friday, after which an ad-hoc committee was established to consider it and make recommendations.

The committee is expected to present a report and recommendations to Parliament on January 13, 2023. The House will then debate the report on January 17 and 18.

However, opposition MPs already responded to the report’s pending analysis as they prepared for the debate.

Kambuzuma MP, Willias Madzimure, demanded that the census report be available to the House.

“The preliminary delimitation report does not have physical maps and figures on it. How do we make the analysis? The census report is needed. No delimitation can be done without these features,” Madzimure said.

Harare East MP, Tendai Biti, told journalists in an interview that CCC would seek legal advice before coming up with a party position on the report.

“Our concerns involve compliance of section 161 of the Constitution. Are the constituencies the same in terms of numbers, are there no fake constituencies, is the data supporting the report tabled. We will only get those answers after the report analysis. Our legal experts will investigate the report,” Biti said.

Commenting on the ad-hoc committee composition, Biti stated the party was not happy about it.

“We are not happy because Zanu PF members have dominated the committee. But we cannot challenge that. Where we are now requires that we move forward. Data driven processes are easy to handle. We will pay attention to that which will answer questions that are posed by section 161 of the Constitution.”

Biti said CCC was only concerned about constitutional compliance by ZEC in the report. If not, we will take a position and make recommendations accordingly.

MDC Alliance Chief whip and Makoni Central MP, David Tekeshe, who is an ad-hoc committee member, welcomed the report expressing satisfaction over the whole process.

Zanu PF Chegutu West MP, Dexter Nduna, a ad-hoc committee member as well, called for adherence to the law, especially on how the report has been arrived at by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).