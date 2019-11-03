Dembare, Bosso in stormy draw as CAPS Utd lose

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS came from behind to salvage a one-all draw against old rivals Highlanders in a tempestuous Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash played between Zimbabwe’s biggest football clubs at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

DeMbare went into the contest desperate to not only end their four-year winless streak against their biggest rivals but to also arrest a dismal run have seen the former champions Sunday draw their eighth consecutive league match.

The homes side needed an 83rd minute goal from deadlocked striker Evans Katema to cancel out Tinashe Makanda’s opener for Highlanders on the 70th minute mark.

In total, Dembare have now drawn 16 of their 29 matches this season which leaves them in eighth position on 40 points and a place behind Bosso due to an inferior goal difference.

After a balanced first half in which the two sides tasted each other’s resolve, the best chance of the match fell on Katema in the 55th minute when he connected Junior Selamani’s corner-kick, but his header crashed against the woodwork.

The hosts were soon made to rue the missed opportunity when Makanda broke the deadlock in the 71st minute after slotting the ball past Simbarashe Chinani to put Highlanders ahead.

With the match headed for yet another famous Highlanders win against their arch-rivals, Dynamos responded 10 minutes later when Katema grabbed the equaliser after heading home Selamani’s free-kick from the right side of Bosso’s defence.

Tempers flared late in the match as players from both teams clashed on two occasions before the match fizzled into a stalemate which meant Bosso maintained their dominance over their rivals.

Meanwhile, title chasers CAPS United failed to maximise on their nearest rivals FC Platinum’s defeat against Bulawayo Chiefs after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to TelOne at Ascot stadium on Sunday.

Needing a win to stretch their lead at the top to five points, Makepekepe found themselves with a mountain to climb after conceding two goals in a space of five minutes late in the first half of the clash.

TelOne broke the deadlock through King Nadolo after 38 minutes before Fredrick Muza doubled the advantage for the hosts four minutes later.

The hosts held on for a crucial win which lifted them above Herentals and into 14th position with 32 points, one above the dreaded relegation zone.

FULL RESULTS

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 Manica Diamonds, FC Platinum 0-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Herentals 0-0 Harare City

Sunday: Dynamos 1-1 Highlanders, Yadah 1-0 Chapungu, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Black Rhinos, TelOne 2-0 CAPS United, Hwange 1-0 Mushowani Stars