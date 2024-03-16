Dembare chase first win in new Premiership season

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

DYNAMOS head coach, Genesis Mangombe knows it too well that he cannot afford to lose his third competitive match of the season this Saturday when his charges face Hwange FC at Barbourfields.

His side walks into this clash coming from two competitive games defeats, a 2-0 Castle Challenge Cup loss at the hands of reigning league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars three weeks ago, and a 2-1 defeat against traditional rivals Highlanders in a league opener this past Sunday.

“We are well prepared for this game and what we don’t want is to lose. We have to maximize on this game so that we give hope to our fans, players and make sure we bring back confidence to our boys,” said Mangombe in a pre-match press conference Thursday.

Dembare is one of the teams tipped to do well this year especially after making a statement during the just ended transfer window, which saw them signing nine new players amongst them Warriors goalkeeper Martin Mapisa, who is returning from Spain, Temptation Chiwunga from JDR Stars in South Africa and three foreigners.

Last season they managed a 1-0 win over Chipangano in the first leg before settling for a nill all stalemate in the second round fixture and it is because of such statistics that make Mangombe acknowledge that Saturday’s fixture is not a walk in the park.

“Hwange is always a tricky side, I think we have been working on how they play and how they maneuver, especially in the attacking third so that we know how best we can penetrate them.

“They are not a bad side, as we saw they collected maximum points against Yadah last week. They have a good side with a bit of experience,” added Mangombe.

Hwange comes into Saturday’s game with a bit of confidence following a 1-0 win at home last week against Yadah FC.