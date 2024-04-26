Dembare – Chegutu match abandoned after fans invade pitch

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League match between Dynamos and new boys Chegutu Pirates was abandoned Thursday afternoon at Baobab stadium after fans invaded the pitch in protest of the referee’s decision.

Dynamos had been awarded a goal by the referee in additional time to go one nill up.

Dynamos’ Donald Dzvinyai headed the ball on target which was then cleared by Chegutu Pirates player who was the last man on the goal line, however, it was not clear whether the whole ball circumference had crossed the line or not.

This is the second match to be abandoned this season, the first one being the FC Platinum and CAPS United match was influenced by similar circumstances in which fans protested against referee’s decision.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 8 results

Wednesday

Bikita Minerals 1-0 Simba Bhora

Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-2 Yadah Stars

FC Platinum 0- 1 ZPC Kariba

Chicken Inn 1-0 Hwange

Herentals 2-2 Highlanders

Thursday

CAPS United 3-0 Green Fuel

Arenel Movers 0-1 Manica Diamonds