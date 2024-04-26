Dembare – Chegutu match abandoned after fans invade pitch

By Sport Reporter
CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League match between Dynamos and new boys Chegutu Pirates was abandoned Thursday afternoon at Baobab stadium after fans invaded the pitch in protest of the referee’s decision.
Dynamos had been awarded a goal by the referee in additional time to go one nill up.
Dynamos’ Donald Dzvinyai headed the ball on target which was then cleared by Chegutu Pirates player who was the last man on the goal line, however, it was not clear whether the whole ball circumference had crossed the line or not.
This is the second match to be abandoned this season, the first one being the FC Platinum and CAPS United match was influenced by similar circumstances in which fans protested against referee’s decision.
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 8 results
Wednesday
Bikita Minerals 1-0 Simba Bhora
Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-2 Yadah Stars
FC Platinum 0- 1 ZPC Kariba
Chicken Inn 1-0 Hwange
Herentals 2-2 Highlanders
Thursday
CAPS United 3-0 Green Fuel
Arenel Movers 0-1 Manica Diamonds