DeMbare Elbow Out CEO Mashingaidze

By Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos have pushed chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze out of the club as they roll out strategic structural changes which are set to come into effect on September 1.

The veteran football administrator leaves Dynamos after a couple of years mostly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic but will continue working with the club in a freelance role of business consultant.

Dynamos revealed the new development in a statement by executive member in charge of marketing and communications Tinashe Farawo.

“Following the “new normal”s dictates on all sectors of the economy, Dynamos Football Club will be rolling out strategic structural changes which will come into effect as from 1st September 2021.These changes are meant to help the Club deal with the challenges of running football as business under the obtaining harsh Covid-19 induced circumstances,” read the statement.

“The Club will be deploying top business consultants onto the market to help mobilize material and financial resources ahead of the next football season. The thrust is to monetize the Club’s potential commercial opportunities which have not been optimally exploited.”

Farawo said Mashingaidze, who is also a former chief executive at the local football mother body Zifa, has been deployed to a consultancy role while the Harare giants would soon be making more changes within its structures.

“The Club as part of the strategic structural changes has also deployed the chief executive officer, Mr Jonathan Mashingaidze to a strategic role of a business consultant. The deployment will see the Chief Executive Officer join the pool of top consultants and given his international exposure and strategic linkages, the Club looks forward to benefiting immensely from his new freelance role.

“The Club will be making structural adjustments following the departure of the Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 1st September 2021,” the Dynamos statement added.

Dynamos has enjoyed a bit of stability in the past couple of seasons following the signing of a five year sponsorship deal with tobacco processing company, Gold Leaf Tobacco.