Dembare hires pastors not witchdoctors — Club Chairman speaks on black magic allegations 

DYNAMOS Chairman, Moses Maunganidze has distanced the club from reports suggesting the Harare giants enlisted the services of a sangoma ahead of its match against archrivals Highlanders.

Dembare reportedly paid USD$1 000 to a witchdoctor to emerge lucky in the ‘Battle of Zimbabwe’, which they unfortunately lost 0-2.

Responding to these allegations in an interview Maunganidze said,”I am speaking as chairman of Dynamos, that Dynamos doesn’t subscribe to such practices.

“Week in, week out we have allowed that we bring to the training session pastors from different denominations to come and pray with our boys, whilst aware of the rights of these players as enshrined in the Constitution of this country.

“We as a club, we are saying no to such practices (of paying sangomas), it’s not part of us. This I’m saying on behalf of Dynamos Football Club.”

Dynamos’ report on paying a witchdoctor have attracted interest as it comes at a time when the club seems to be going through financial challenges.

Last week, the team only held two practice sessions ahead of the crunch match against Highlanders after players staged a boycott of training in protest over unpaid bonuses and signing-on fees.