Dembare, Ngezi finally find winning formula

By Sport Reporter

Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars on Monday afternoon finally registered their first victories in the league to end a three-match winless run.

Dembare beat new boys Bikita Minerals 1-0 at Sakubva stadium, thanks to Kelvin Moyo who converted from the spot in 53 mins.

The victory came as a perfect birthday present for team head coach Genesis Mangombe who turned 41 on the day.

Dembare had only managed two points in the opening three games and pressure was now mounting on Mangombe with some fans already calling for his ouster.

Just like Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum beat Manica Diamonds 1-0 to ease pressure on coach Takesure Chiragwi who is reported to have lost favor in the sight of some executive members.

Madamburo’s win was propelled by new signing Claude Mapoka who scored in 39 minutes to mark the team’s first goal of the season, ending a three-match winless run.

The defending champions had not scored a goal this season and only managed 3 points out of a possible nine.

Ngezi’s win over Manica Diamonds accumulated more pressure for Jairos Tapera and his squad as they remain desperate for a win this season.

The Gem Boys are occupying the bottom position on the log with a point in the bag.

Elsewhere in Shamva, Simba Bhora bounced back with a 2-0 win over visiting Hwange while at Luveve Bulawayo Chiefs beat Khama Billiat’s Yadah Stars 3-1.

FC Platinum maintained its unbeaten run with a 1-0 win over Herentals at Rufaro as Kelvin Kaindu continued with impressive form with Highlanders as he led them to a 2-0 victory over Telone at Bata Stadium.