DeMbare Seek National Hero Status For Shaya

By Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos say they have appealed to the relevant authorities to consider honouring George “Mastermind” Shaya with national hero status.

Shaya died early Tuesday at his home in Glen Norah, Harare at the age of 77. He had been battling illness for a few years after his right leg was amputated in 2019.

The football icon was also diagnosed with dementia in 2014.

Dynamos believe the national hero status would be a befitting recognition for Shaya, widely acknowledged as the greatest Zimbabwean footballer of all time.

“Dynamos has written to Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) seeking facilitation of conferment of national hero status on the late George “Mastermind” Shaya who passed on yesterday,” the club said in a statement

“Five-time Soccer Star of the year Shaya set the bar of football achievements so high that the record he set has not been breached to date. He came tops in 1969, 1972, 1975, 1976 and 1977.”

Dynamos said Shaya’s achievements during the colonial era led to a rise in black nationalism and consciousness during the era when people of color were marginalised.

“The request for the national hero status is premised on George Shaya representing the rise of black national consciousness and nationalism through his football genius, artistry and prowess during his playing days spanning 1968 to late 70s,” DeMbare said.

“He was part of the black generation that used football to express their wish for self-determination, racial parity, justice and independence during the Unilateral Declaration of Independence era in Rhodesia.

“Shaya demonstrated that blacks were not as inferior to their white compatriots as portrayed by the Rhodesia Front government by getting a national call up into the Rhodesia national football team that played Australia in 1969, in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The star- studded Rhodesia team had both white and black players drawn from the elite football clubs of Rhodesia.

The club added: “Mastermind asserted “black power” through football by winning the coveted Soccer Star of the Year award in 1969, the year when the award was inaugurated in Rhodesia.

“As if that were not enough, he went on to win the award a record five times, a feat which no other player has done to date. The late was an entertainer par excellence as he shone in both club and national team colours during his trailblazing football career which saw him being honoured by the Sports and Recreation Commission by being inducted into the Hall of Fame. DeMbare hopes that Shaya gets conferment of national hero status because of what his talent represented at a time of oppression.”

Shaya’s death adds another sad chapter in the history of Zimbabwean football which has been robbed of several icons such as Misheck Chidzambwa, David Mandigora, Joe Mugabe, Steve Kwashi, Simon Sachiti, Ernest Sibanda and Butler Masango this year alone.

A similar request to confer Mandigora, who died a few months ago, with national hero status was ignored by the government.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in for legendary Shaya, Dynamos, ZIFA, various local clubs, the Premier Soccer League, the Sports and Recreation Commission among other sports local sports organisations have all paid tribute to the late Shaya.