DeMbare stun Champions FC Platinum, Ngezi finally win

By Sports Reporter

TONDERAI Ndiraya registered his biggest Castle Lager Premier Soccer League win, since taking the reins at Harare giants Dynamos after watching his team produce a solid all-round performance to edge reigning champions FC Platinum 1-0 at Mandava Stadium Saturday.

Exciting winger Jarrison Selemani scored the only goal of the contest in the 65th minute to give Dynamos their first win against FC Platinum at Mandava since 2011.

The 21-year old rose the highest inside the hosts’ box to nod home a delightful cross from club captain Edward Sadomba and hand FC Platinum their second defeat of the season.

FC Platinum who had dominated the first half but failed to convert their opportunities tried hard to come back into the game with their coach Norman Mapeza making a number of tactical changes.

The former Warriors player and coach introduced the attacking trio of midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira and strikers Lameck Nhamo and Perfect Chikwende but it was in vain as Dynamos remained organised in defence.

Ndiraya, whose side had failed to register a win in their last two matches after losing to Bulawayo Chiefs before being held at home by Ngezi Platinum said the win further emphasised Dynamos’ “big brother” tag in domestic football.

“We were playing against an organised team. Norman (Mapeza) has done so well with this team; they have loads of individual quality compared to us but the boys showed some fighting spirit today,” Ndiraya said.

He added: “We must not fear anyone because we are Dynamos and we are a big brother. I am happy for the whole system. It’s all about planning and honestly our game plan was up to scratch.

“We are not thinking about the title because our main goal now is to rebuild and in the process we must look at winning games, therefore this is one of the big wins which we wanted.”

His counterpart Norman Mapeza was disappointed with his team’s wastefulness in front of goal in the first half.

“We could have killed the game in the first half had we used our chances but we failed. In the second half we were not ourselves and we eventually lost. However that’s football and we hope to rise in the next assignment,” he said.

At Luveve, Ngezi Platinum Stars finally remembered how to win when they beat basement side Bulawayo Chiefs in a five-goal thriller.

Ngezi Platinum forward Donald Teguru scored a goal in either half with the other one coming from Barnabas Mushunje as the visitors to picked up valuable maximum points after three game-barren spell.

At Rufaro Stadium Ishmael Wadi netted a hat-trick as Harare City dispatched Hwange 3-0 while Manica Diamonds also registered the same scoreline against Yadah.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 2-3 Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum 0-1 Dynamos, Black Rhinos 2-1 Herentals, Harare City 3-0 Hwange, Manica Diamonds 3-0 Yadah FC

Sunday Fixtures: Triangle v Mushowani Stars (Gibbo), Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields), Chapungu v TelOne (Mandava), Caps United v Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium) .