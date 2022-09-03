DeMbare to face FC Platinum in Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE potentially explosive encounter between Harare giants Dynamos and favourites FC Platinum will headline the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final matches after the two sides were paired against each other during the draw held in the capital Friday.

FC Platinum are the defending champions after winning last year’s Chibuku Super Cup following a penalty shootout victory over Ngezi Platinum.

Their hopes for a second successive title, however, face a tough test when they clash against Dynamos, who have been enjoying a relatively solid campaign.

Dynamos are in second position on the log standings, six points behind leaders FC Platinum with nine matches remaining in the season.

While the match between Dynamos and FC Platinum will be the highlight of the quarterfinals, there are also some other mouth-watering encounters to look out for in the counter’s premier knockout football competition.

In other matches, Highlanders will face Bulawayo Chiefs while Herentals will do battle with Manica Diamonds. Chicken Inn will have a date with Black Rhinos.

The venues for the matches will be determined by the Premier Soccer League in due course.

The quarter-finals will take place during the weekend of September 17 and 18 while the semi-finals are scheduled for October 15 and 16.

The all-important final will be played on November 19.

The tourney is sponsored to the tune of US$375 000 by Delta Beverages.

Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinal Fixtures

Dynamos v FC Platinum, Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs, Black Rhinos v Chicken Inn, Herentals v Manica Diamonds