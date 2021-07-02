DeMbare”s Winning Streak Continues

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

Dynamos….. (0) 1

Herentals………. 0

HARARE giants Dynamos extended their lead at the top of the Chibuku Super Cup Group A standings to six points after grinding out a crucial 1-0 win over Herentals at the National Sports Stadium Thursday.

Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde ensured DeMbare took full advantage of CAPS United’s loss on Wednesday as he rose from the bench to score the only goal of the match in the 75th minute after finishing off an assist from Tinashe Makanda.

The former FC Platinum striker, who has been enjoying a solid start at Dynamos needed only 10 minutes to make a difference after coming on for David Temwanjera.

Herentals played most of the second half one man down after defender Dereck Chitsanzara was sent off for a second bookable offence soon after the restart.

The defender was expelled following a rough challenge on King Nadolo.

DeMbare remain unbeaten in six games and lead Group One with 14 points. Herentals are still winless in the tournament and anchor the group with two points.

The Tonderai Ndiraya-coached Dynamos now have 14 points from, six points ahead of second placed Yadah who they face in a top of the group class on Sunday, in their next match.

Thursday’s result comes after Yadah beat CAPS United 2-1 to move into the second position at the same venue on Wednesday.

The Miracle Boys, as Yadah are affectionately known got their goals through Tanaka Shandirwa and a converted penalty from Godknows Mangani in the first half after Ishmael Wadi had given Makepekepe an early lead.

The other Group 1 game between Harare City and ZPC Kariba was postponed to next week to allow the latter’s players and officials to undergo the mandatory isolation after Covid-19 positive cases in their camp.

Meanwhile the Premier Soccer League have also postponed the match between Triangle United and Ngezi Platinum Stars after players and officials tested Covid-19 positive.

The match was scheduled for this Saturday.

According to a statement by the PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare, some Triangle players and officials tested positive during routine testing.

“This serves to advise that the Chibuku Super Cup match between Triangle United FC and Ngezi Platinum Stars Fc scheduled to be played on Saturday 3 July 2021 has been postponed.

“This is to allow Triangle players and officials who have tested positive for Covid-19 to self-isolate in line with Covid-19 protocols. Clubs are reminded to follow the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. The postponed fixture will be rearranged in due course,” wrote Bare.