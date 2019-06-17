Dembo in hot soup for “Mnangagwa is a fool” rant

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has received brickbats over failure to tame the economic meltdown

By Staff Reporter

A man from Sakubva in the eastern border city of Mutare was recently arrested by police after he publicly insulted President Emmerson Mnangagwa labelling the Zanu PF leader “a fool” who has failed to revive the economy.

The suspect, Tinashe Dembo (29), has since appeared before the magistrates’ courts Friday facing charges of publicly insulting the President.

He was remanded in custody to June 28 for trial.

Dembo is denying the charges and his plea for bail was turned down after prosecutors argued that he was facing a serious offence and he was likely to abscond trial.

It is the State’s case that on June 12, at Beta Business Centre in Dangamvura high density suburb,, Dembo was heard by law enforcement agents shouting on top of his voice saying, “Mnangagwa is a fool, he has failed to revive the economy. Even the price of beer and basic commodities has skyrocketed.”

The cops who were on the patrol approached Dembo and arrested him leading to his subsequence appearance in court.