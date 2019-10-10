Democrat Biden calls for Trump’s impeachment

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden says Donald Trump should be impeached by Congress

AFP

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden called Wednesday for Donald Trump’s impeachment, saying the president “betrayed” the United States, but Trump dug in, predicting that the Supreme Court would have to resolve the fight.

“To preserve our constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached,” Biden told supporters at a rally in New Hampshire, adding his voice to that of other Democratic contenders.

“He’s shooting holes in the constitution, and we cannot let him get away with it,” added Biden.

Meanwhile a poll by Fox News, a TV channel generally viewed as sympathetic to the president, showed that “a new high” of 51 percent of voters want Trump impeached and removed from office.

Trump, however, gave no sign of buckling under pressure from the Democratic party probe into his alleged bid to damage Biden by strong-arming Ukraine to investigate the former vice president.

Having threatened a constitutional crisis by refusing to cooperate with the congressional investigation, Trump predicted that the row would end up “being a big Supreme Court case.”

He told reporters in the White House that his Republican party was being “treated very badly.”

Democrats accuse Trump of stonewalling and obstruction.

“No one is above the law, not even President Trump,” the Democratic majority leader in the House, Steny Hoyer, said Wednesday.