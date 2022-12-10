Deported Malawians stranded in Zimbabwe prisons; embassy fails to fund their return home

Spread This News

By Capital FM Malawi

LILONGWE: Scores of Malawian nationals are reportedly stranded in Zimbabwe as the Malawian Embassy there is failing to fund their transport costs after being deported.

This has been revealed following the arrival of 32 deportees at Mwanza border on Friday.

The group reportedly managed to source funds for their return home and the embassy just facilitated their repatriation exercise.

According to the Acting immigration publicist for Mwanza border, Sophina Chibenthu Mwenda, the individuals were in transit to South Africa without proper travel documents.

In a statement, Mwenda says the 32 were intercepted in different townships of Zimbabwe and on different days en-route to South Africa.

She said they were put in different prisons for 2 weeks after a Harare court ordered their deportation then transferred them to Harare prison where they stayed for one month and three weeks.

Due to financial challenges, they were instructed to find financial resources to fund their trip as the Malawi Embassy could not afford.

Currently, some are still at the Harare prison waiting for financial assistance to return home.