Dereck Chisora set for Takam rematch

DERECK Chisora could be set for a quick return to the ring after France-based heavyweight Carlos Takam called out the veteran Zimbabwe-born British heavyweight boxer for a rematch following their initial bout six months ago.

The 35-year-old Harare-born fighter stopped Takam in an exciting fight in which he was trailing going into the eighth round in July before suffering a brutal knockout loss to Dillian Whyte at the O2 Arena in London last month.

Takam, on the other hand, returned to winning ways on the undercard of Chisora’s loss to Whyte in December and with trainer Don Charles confirming the Londoner will carry on, wants to face him again.

“It’s true, I do want revenge,” Takam told Sky Sports in an interview.

“With all the respect due to Derek, the first fight was an accident. It happens. As we say back home, sometimes even the snake can tumble.

“If I can fight Derek one more time, it won’t be the same story. I will completely correct what happened.

Takam added: “They put on a great show for the fans but we knew whatever happened, Dillian had more of a chance of winning than Chisora did. I have heard he prepared and trained very well for the rematch with Whyte and he is very disappointed losing it.”

Takam admits he has matured since losing to Chisora and promoter Christian Cherchi would welcome the rematch.

“It makes sense, a rematch with Chisora, because the first one was a great fight,” he said.

“We are working closely with Matchroom and even if Chisora is working with David Haye now, I am sure they would be interested in this one.

“Wembley Stadium would be perfect. Anthony Joshua is the only one who can do the main event there, so we will have to wait.”

The challenge by Takam comes after Chisora’s trainer Don Charles revealed that his boxer will not retire from the sport in the wake of his latest setback.

“One thing that’s been ascertained, is Derek Chisora is not retiring, he wants to fight on,” Charles told Sky Sports.

“He’s a very proud man and obviously if he said he wasn’t hurting, that would be a lie. I know my boy really well, it’s hurting. He’s putting a brave face on. “The same way as a coach, I’m hurting, but I have to put a brave face on publicly. It hurts, but we’ve been here before.

“We will repair. He will repair and he’ll be back, especially now with the inclusion of David Haye, the new regime, the discipline that David has brought into Chisora’s life.

“If he can build on this, then I think Derek Chisora is a force to be reckoned with, within this current market.”

Charles says he wants to have Chisora meet with his manager David Haye and Eddie Hearn to come up with a plan for his next fight.