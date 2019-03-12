Dereck Chisora set to fight German Senad Gashi

Dereck Chisora, looking for a winning return to the ring

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE-BORN British heavyweight boxer Dereck Chisora will finally make his return to the ring against German Senad Gashi in heavyweight clash at the 02 Arena in London on April 20.

Chisora returns to the ring for the first time since he suffered an 11th round knockout loss to rival and fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in December’s heavyweight grudge match.

The former world title challenger, who has had 38 fights during his career, winning 29 of them and losing nine, will be hoping for a winning comeback when he faces Spain-based German, Gachi, who holds a modest 17-2 record.

Chisora, who recently changed his nickname from “Del Boy” to “WAR” had hoped to fight former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) heavyweight champion Parker next month, but the New Zealander opted out of the fight as he wanted more time to prepare.

“Six weeks until I go back to WAR and boy I can’t wait!” said Chisora. “On Saturday 20th April I will be stepping into the ring at The O2 with fire in my soul, I have a point to prove and mission to continue.

“Parker b****d out. He wasn’t ready for the battle, he reckons he needed more time. Gashi has shown he is a true fighter, he is always ready to go to war when called. He showed this in December when he stepped in the ring with Takam on just one week’s notice and gave him a real fight,” Chisora said.

“I’m not stupid, I know with six weeks’ notice in April Gashi will be a different animal.”

Gachi has one noticeable name on his 19 fight record, a knockout loss to Carlos Takam which he suffered on the night Chisora was taken out by Whyte.

Takam beat Gachi on his fight back after being knocked out by Chisora in July.

Chisora found himself ahead on two judges’ scorecards against Whyte, before a left-hook ended the show.

The 36-year-old vowed to continue fighting after his stern performance and soon linked up with Tony Bellew’s ex-trainer Dave Coldwell after ditching long-time coach Don Charles.