Dereck Chisora’s proposed bout cancelled

ZIMBABWE-BORN British heavyweight boxer Dereck Chisora will have to wait longer before he can make his comeback to the ring after New Zealander Joseph Parker has pulled the plug on their scheduled fight which was scheduled in London in April.

Parker’s promoter David Higgins accused Chisora and his team of a “cowardly approach” by refusing to agree terms for the April 21st fight to allow the Kiwi boxer minimum nine-week training camp ahead of the fight.

“Joseph Parker will not be fighting Dereck Chisora in London on April 20,” Higgins said in an interview with The New Zealand Herald. “We’ve been trying over the last month to make it happen and have heard a lot of rhetoric but we still don’t have a contract.

“We signalled last week that we were at the 11th hour and we weren’t going to run a short camp. Suddenly they’re all over me now. I got a text from Eddie Hearn this morning and [manager] David Haye has reached out. I like them both but I think their approach to the process is cowardly.

“Del Boy’s [Chisora’s] approach was cowardly in that he watched his compatriot Dillian Whyte basically force Joe into a seven-week camp with home advantage and officials and instead of trying to run a fair fight with a fair lead time – Del Boy has been in camp for three weeks.

“They’re basically trying to steal a few weeks of advantage – and home advantage. There is a saying that beggars can’t be choosers but I’m both so this fight won’t be happening on those terms.”

Parker’s last fight in London was in July last year where he lost to Dillian Whyte after a seven-week camp and Higgins doesn’t want to make the same mistake again.

Chisora, 35, has had 38 fights during his career, winning 29 of them and losing nine, including twice each against Whyte and Tyson Fury.

His last fight was against Whyte which he lost in an 11th-round knockout in December.